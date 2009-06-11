10-Year Yields Spike Again, Stocks Falling

There was lots of bated breath ahead of today’s 10-year auction, and for good reason. Treasury yields are ticking up again, as the yield now stands at %3.990, a fresh, multi-month high.



This is the kind of move that’s going to keep pressure on mortgages, and raise fresh concerns about the US’ ability to finance its debt.

The Dow is down around 60, after having been up strong early on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.