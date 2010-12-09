A Little More Perspective On The Bond "Carnage"

We continue to be surprised by the wailing over the big bond selloff, and disagree that this is somehow a sign that the vigilantes are back.



A little more perspective: Here’s the S&P 500 vs. the 10-year yield since late April, when the S&P peaked. As you can see, yields have a long way to go, just to get to the last time investors were this optimistic on the equity side.

