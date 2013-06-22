Bond God Jeff Gundlach Made A Big Call On The 10-Year On Wednesday, And It Came Wrong By The End Of The Week

Earlier this week, bond god Jeff Gundlach made a big call on the 10-year.



From Barron’s, here’s what Gundlach said on CNBC:

It seems that everything gets indigestion when bond yields get above 2.20. If bond yields fall, I think its initially positive for stocks…. If you from 2 to 2.50, bond investors can lose 4%, but you lose less if you shorten your duration…. I really do not think you’re going to see 2.50 on the 10-year any time in 2013…. I don’t think we’re going to see bond yields return to 1.38% again.

Welp, that did not turn out correct.

BREAKING: Treasury 10-year yield rises to 2.5% for first time since 2011 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) June 21, 2013

This is a rare miss from an investor whose track record continues to be superb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.