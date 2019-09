Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The huge crash we’re seeing today is prompting, once again, a huge flight into US Treasuries.For the first time ever, the yield on the 10-year is below 2%.



The sharp move came right after that dismal Philly Fed report.

