10 Year Treasury Yields Blast Higher After Weak Auction

Gregory White

The 10-year treasury yield has spiked after a weak 5-year bond auction this afternoon.

Beyond the worrying bond auction, the reason behind the 10-year’s steady and now spiking climb may be a move into equities as investors push out in pursuit of more risk and yield. Just what the Fed wants.

Check out why SocGen is bullish on U.S. equities in 2011 >
The 10-year, now with a yield of 3.46%.

Chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.