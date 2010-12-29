10 Year Treasury Yields Blast Higher After Weak Auction

The 10-year treasury yield has spiked after a weak 5-year bond auction this afternoon.



Beyond the worrying bond auction, the reason behind the 10-year’s steady and now spiking climb may be a move into equities as investors push out in pursuit of more risk and yield. Just what the Fed wants.

The 10-year, now with a yield of 3.46%.

