Treasuries Rally Some More, As 10-Year Yield Moves Closer To 'Flash Crash' Lows

The market is open, so naturally… treasuries are rallying again.



The yield on 10-year treasuries have hit a new 16-month record of 2.65%.

So, the question is, can yields get as low as they were during the flash crash? And by flash crash, we mean the rock bottom yields seen in December 2008. According to the St. Louis Fed, the yield hit a low of 2.08 on December 18 of that year.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

