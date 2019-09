Markets are making some big moves after this morning’s awesome June jobs report.



Of note is the bond market where the 10-year Treasury note yield surged to as high as 2.66%, from around 2.55% ahead of the report.

This is the highest level since August 2011.

Here’s a look at 10-year note futures. Remember, bond prices fall when yields rise.

