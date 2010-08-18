Wait, You Thought US 10-Year Treasuries Weren't Yielding Squat....

Photo: worak via Flickr

Yes, yes, it’s true that at 2.65%, the yield on the 10-year Treasury is ridiculously low.But guess what, that’s the 3x what investors in Japan get.



According to Nikkei.com, yield on 10-year JGB hit a brand new 7-year low of…. 0.900%. That’s right. Granted, Japan is years and years ahead of us on the deflationary, bond-boom cycle, so the lack of yield there is well known. But still, this is an eye-popping number.

According to Reuters, the average yield on stocks on the Nikkei is 1.7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.