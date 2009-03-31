10-Year Anniversary Of Dow 10,000

Joe Weisenthal

Today was the 10-year anniversary of the Dow crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time.  Flickr user Pete Kim has an image from the Journal that day. The lead article: If This Is A Bubble, It Sure Is Hard To Pop.

Alas, it would be about another year.

Other stories from that day include a Microsoft restructuring (it would do many more) and the seemingly-quaint crisis in Kosovo.

