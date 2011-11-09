The Weirdest Things Reddit Users Have Ever Done To Make Money

These 10 folks, who shared their hilarious stories on Reddit, took the phrase, “desperate times call for desperate measures” to a whole new level. And it was all just to make a buck.
If you ever do something a little eccentric to earn some cash, you should always think, at least I didn’t do what that dude did.
'Back when I was in the situation--long hair, tight clothes-- I was mistaken for a girl at a bar. A guy offered to buy me a drink and I was underage at an all ages show. I kept my voice higher until I got it, then I pushed my hair back and said, 'Thanks man!' He decked me right there. Luckily, security was on that quick, but yeah, didn't try that again.'
Source: Puce_pachyderm on Reddit
'Lived in Los Angeles. I was handed $2,000 in cash, a Greyhound ticket to Vegas, and a car key. I was to get to Vegas, go to a specific Hotel/Casino, find a specific car in a specific lot, and drive it back to Los Angeles and leave it in a specific place. I would receive an additional $3,000 on my return.
I was not to attempt to look in the trunk. I was not to take anyone with me. I was not to make any stops along the way. I had 48 hours.
I did it, no questions asked, and with plenty of time to spare. I did it three more times in six months, each under the same conditions. I have plenty of ideas of what may have been in those trunks, especially knowing the people that were supplying the cash. Looking back now, I'm damn happy I never got caught.'
Source: Hippygeek on Reddit
'Took a shot of Dave's Insanity Sauce for a crisp 20 dollar bill. In hindsight, it was a poor choice. I puked fire almost immediately after ... Haven't touched the stuff since.'
Source: Winstonwolf30 on Reddit
'I worked as a personal assistant for a 22-year old who was in the midst of a psychotic breakdown. He hired me while he was drunk at a mutual friend's birthday party.
He would have me go over to his apartment to heat up food before bringing dates home to trick them into thinking he had a butler. He sent me on a two-day expedition to pick up a blown-up print of the movie poster for the Johnny Depp Willy Wonka movie. He had me research Spongebob episodes for some reason.
Eventually, he decided to expand his 'business' and hired a bunch of Harvard students as interns, and bought them all Powerbooks. They just sat around all day in his kitchen day in and day out.
It culminated in him taking us out for a night of debauchery, which ended up at a sleazy tattoo parlor, where he told us he'd give us money to tattoo his name on our bodies. He got a tattoo, two of the interns got tattoos, and my best friend who was along for the ride got a tattoo ...
The next day his mother visited, found out what was going on, froze his assets, and shut the whole thing down. He bought us an arcade game -- Killer Instinct -- to put in our apartment as severance pay, and dropped out of school. We found out later that he had formerly gone to Brown University, where he was expelled for selling mushrooms, but because his father was a judge, he got off. It was the weirdest summer of my life. I made about $3,500.'
Source: Snowleaf on Reddit
'I broke into someone's house with the intention of planting incriminating evidence on a guy's hard drive in an effort to get his girlfriend to break up with him. The goal was for my employer to subsequently swoop in and steal her.
The funny thing was, I didn't even need to implant the fake stuff I had brought; the guy already had some pretty sick stuff on his hard drive, so all I had to do was make copies and leave them in a conspicuous place for the girlfriend to find.
That's the story of how I was able to afford my Xbox.'
Source: RandianHero on Reddit
'A friend and I threw a raging kegger when the PS2 came out. We charged everyone walking in $10. When we hit $650, we called 911 and got the party busted up. We then left and stood in line to get our free PS2's. That's probably the worst thing I've done, especially since we used some random person's house.'
Source: Mwave1239 on Reddit
'I ate a half pound of cream cheese for $5. It is disgusting; I wouldn't recommend it.'
Source: HobbsMadness on Reddit
One commenter, Yakcat, met a man with a fetish for feet, while another, Silentsleep, found himself peeing in a cup for $100, thanks to a stranger's penchant for the stuff.
'I got older and learned it was a fetish, and for some reason, it shocked me,' Silentsleep says, but 'I don't regret it though.'
Source: Reddit
