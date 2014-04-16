A new report from CareerCast shows that things aren’t so bright for those in the logging or newspaper industries.

The career guidance website just released its 26th annual Jobs Rated report, which evaluates income, outlook, environmental factors, stress, and physical demands of 200 professions across a wide variety of industries, salary ranges, and skill levels.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, trade association studies, and other sources, CareerCast was able to determine the “best” and “worst” jobs of 2014.

Newspaper reporter and lumberjack rank No. 199 and No. 200, respectively, in the 2014 Jobs Rated report.

Tony Lee, publisher of CareerCast, says in addition to the declining demand for lumber products, lumberjack ranked as the worst job of 2014 “primarily because of the extremely harsh working conditions; a high risk of injury and death on the job; low pay; and poor employment prospects.”

Newspaper reporters are also seeing dwindling hiring prospects and falling pay, he says.

The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics estimates a 9% drop in lumberjack positions by 2022, and a 13% decline in reporter jobs.

Here are the 10 worst jobs of 2014, according to CareerCast:

Rank Job Midlevel Pay 1 Lumberjack $24,340 2 Newspaper Reporter $37,090 3 Enlisted Military Personnel $28,840 4 Taxi Driver $22,820 5 Broadcaster $55,380 6 Head Cook $42,480 7 Flight Attendant $37,240 8 Garbage Collector $22,970 9 Firefighter $45,250 10 Corrections Officer $38,970

Click here to see the full rankings of all 200 jobs and the report’s methodology.

