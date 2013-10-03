The 10 Worst Cities For Young Job Seekers

Job prospects for young adults are grim across the U.S., but in some cities they’re significantly worse.
Two areas stand out as particularly bad: California and Florida. In a list compiled by the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) as part of a recent study, six of the 10 cities with the worst employment rates for 20-somethings are in either California or Florida.
Using 2010 data from the U.S. Census and American Community Survey, CEW researchers compiled a list of the 10 cities with the lowest employment rates for 21- to 30-year-olds. The analysis was limited to cities with youth populations of at least 200,000. It found that in the cities with the worst 20-something job prospects, youth employment rates ranged from 63% to 69%, below the national average of 70%.
While 20-somethings make up 23% of the labour force, they represent a striking 36% of the unemployed. By contrast, older adults only constitute 16% of the unemployed.
Don’t want to be part of those sad unemployment statistics? Start by steering your job hunt away from these 10 places.
