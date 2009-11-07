The 10 Hardest Cities In Which To Find A Job







Boom: The unemployment rate just surged past 10.2%.Of course, there are several cities where unemployment has been higher than that for a long time.

Unsurprisingly, Detroit leads with 17.3% of its adult population jobless.

But that’s not necessarily the city where it’s hardest to find a job.

We did a crude study comparing the unemployed population in various cities against job listings on Monster.com to find out which cities had the most intense competition to find work.

Of course, Monster is just one site, but it’s pretty big and diverse, and we believe a good proxy for job availability.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”10-san-jose-ca-1″

title=”#10 San Jose, CA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 38.9

Unemployment rate: 11.8%

Number of unemployed residents: 109,732

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 2,819″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1e3c800000000004fb2a1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-birmingham-al-2″

title=”#9 Birmingham, AL”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 41.8

Unemployment rate: 10.2%

Number of unemployed residents: 23,401

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 560″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1da1f000000000042efef/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-charlotte-nc-3″

title=”#8 Charlotte, NC”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 44.5

Unemployment rate: 11.6%

Number of unemployed residents: 73,135

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,642″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef60c5000000000016cf83/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-san-diego-ca-4″

title=”#7 San Diego, CA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 51.4

Unemployment rate: 10.2%

Number of unemployed residents: 128,209

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 2,495″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef60180000000000f70cd0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-chicago-il-5″

title=”#6 Chicago, IL”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 60.7

Unemployment rate: 10.0%

Number of unemployed residents: 283,332

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 4,667″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af09fe10000000000d2a676/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-jacksonville-fl-6″

title=”#5 Jacksonville, FL”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 64.8

Unemployment rate: 10.7%

Number of unemployed residents: 85,017

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,311″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1e48100000000002bbf45/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-louisville-ky-7″

title=”#4 Louisville, KY”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 70.8

Unemployment rate: 10.0%

Number of unemployed residents: 55,449

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 783″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef4d0c00000000003e34a5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-las-vegas-nv-8″

title=”#3 Las Vegas, NV”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 75.3

Unemployment rate: 13.9%

Number of unemployed residents: 76,802

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,020″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2e7a6c79f0b04f48f9b4f900/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-detroit-mi-9″

title=”#2 Detroit, MI”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 82.2

Unemployment rate: 17.3%

Number of unemployed residents: 150,703

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,833″

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/b637544bfdf9ab49e76cb200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-los-angeles-ca-10″

title=”#1 Los Angeles, CA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 91.6

Unemployment rate: 11.9%

Number of unemployed residents: 458,075

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 5,000+”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af032f100000000005d5c21/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-11″

title=”See Also”

content=”Now see the 20 most unemployed cities in America“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1d24a00000000003ad03b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

