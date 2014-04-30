The Least Healthy Burger At Every Big Fast Food Chain

Everyone knows that fast food burger joints aren’t the healthiest choice on the block, yet millions of Americans still dine at them for that glorious combination of salt, sugar, and fat that our tastebuds just can’t resist.

And in a supersized age where bigger is better, the temptation to indulge is more dangerous than ever.

To find the fattiest, saltiest, and most nutritionally offensive (but oh-so tasty) fast food burgers in the nation, FindTheBest studied the nutritional facts at America’s top 10 fast food burger chains.

See the most calorie heavy burger at each chain in ascending order, from least to most calories, below.





McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese

Calories: 750

Total Fat: 43 g

Sodium: 1,280 mg

As the largest fast food chain in the world, McDonald’s has come under huge criticism for obesity in the U.S. and unhealthy diets worldwide.

But the most calorie-heavy burger available at McDonald’s, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, is only 10th in our list of the worst burgers at the largest fast food burger restaurants in the U.S.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Calories: 920

Serving Size: 317 g

Total Fat: 62 g

Sodium: 1,310 mg

The Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger may have 120 more calories than the Double Quarter Pounder, but weighing in at 317 grams, compared to the Double Quarter Pounder’s 283 grams, you can expect a few extra bites.

Dairy Queen FlameThrower GrillBurger

Calories: 1,010

Serving Size: 321 g

Total Fat: 71 g

Sodium: 1,670 mg

At 321 grams, the FlameThrower GrillBurger from Dairy Queen packs more calories than the Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger, into almost the same sized meal.

And be prepared to eat more than half a pound.

When all is said and done, the GrillBurger weighs about .7 pounds.

Burger King Triple Whopper Sandwich





Calories: 1,020

Serving Size: 417 g

Total Fat: 65 g

Sodium: 1,090 mg

The daily recommended intake of fat is 65 grams, which is exactly the amount that’s packed into the Triple Whopper Sandwich from Burger King.

And with 23 grams of saturated fat, the burger exceeds that daily recommended intake by 3 grams.

Jack In The Box Sirloin Cheeseburger with Bacon

Calories: 1,030

Serving Size: 379 g

Total Fat: 70 g

Sodium: 2,310 mg

Jack in the Box’s Sirloin Cheeseburger with Bacon packs more calories than Burger King’s Triple Whopper into a smaller portion.

And with 70 grams of fat and 23 grams of saturated fat, it exceeds the daily recommended intake for both (65 and 20 grams).

Carl’s Jr. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Calories: 1,060

Serving Size: 342 g

Total Fat: 59 g

Sodium: 2,012 mg

Just as the Sirloin Cheeseburger was unhealthier, yet smaller than the Triple Whopper, Carl’s Jr.’s Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is unhealthier, yet smaller than the Sirloin Cheeseburger.

However, it only has 59 grams of fat, which is one gram less than the daily recommended intake.

Wendy’s Dave’s Hot ‘N Juicy ¾ lb. Triple

Calories: 1,090

Total Fat: 66 g

Sodium: 1,990 mg

The Dave’s Hot ‘N Juicy ¾ Triple has more of everything compared to its Triple Whopper equivalent at Burger King.

There’s more calories, more calories from fat (620 vs 580), more saturated fat (29 vs 23 grams), and more sodium (1,090 vs. 1,990 milligrams).

Whataburger Chop House Cheddar Burger

Calories: 1,160

Serving Size: 378 g

Total Fat: 75 g

Sodium: 1,490 mg

Whataburger’s Chop house Cheddar Burger accounts for 58 per cent of a 2,000 calorie diet, and surpasses the daily recommended intake for fat and saturated fat by 15 and 9 grams.

Sonic SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger





Calories: 1,240

Serving Size: 396 g

Total Fat: 87 g

Sodium: 1,690 mg

At 396 grams, the SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger pushes a pound (.87 pounds.), and with 87 grams of fat and 35 grams of saturated fat, the burger blows the daily recommended intake for each (65 and 20 grams) out of the water.

It’s also pushing the boundaries on sodium, containing 70 per cent of the 2,400 milligrams recommended daily.

Hardee’s ⅔ lb. Monster Thickburger

Calories: 1,290

Serving Size: 379 g

Total Fat: 92 g

Sodium: 2,840 mg

The Hardee’s ⅔ lb. Monster Thickburger doesn’t weigh as much as the Sonic Burger, but with a whopping 2,840 milligrams of sodium, it has managed to pack in a lot more salt.

So much salt, that this one burger accounts for 118 per cent of the daily recommended intake.

More from FindTheBest:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.