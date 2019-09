Photo: iStockphoto

What’s the planet obsessed with? Do you even have to ask?

China... India... House prices expected to drop as much as 25 per cent in upcoming months Saudi Arabia... Georgia... U.K. still pounding away at hapless goalie U.K... more goalie bashing Ireland: Domestic violence U.A.E: A day before opening of Parliament, an attack on Iraq's central bank Canada: A son charged with murdering his millionaire father and sister Argentina:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.