Today: New sanctions for Iran; a pledge to combat terrorism in China; Taliban delivers a blow to NATO forces; E.U.-like issues for U.S. deficit; and more.

Sydney: Australia Securities and Investments Commission raids individual investors China: Hu Jintao and Uzbek president pledge to combat terrorism India: Politics over Bhopal gas leak verdict 25 years later Georgia: No result at Geneva talks Belgium: BP liable for lost drilling wages; E.U.-like issues for U.S. deficit U.K.: U.S. warned Britain to send more troops to Helmand, Afghanistan Ireland: Domestic factors blamed for economic crisis Argentina: Gov't suing protesters; new sanctions for Iran Ottawa: Canada's NDP Party riled up over talks of merger with Liberal Party

