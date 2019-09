Every morning we bring you A1 news from around the world.



Today: World Cup mania! Plus: Israel and U.S. agree on flotilla probe, prosecuting the Bloody Sunday killings 38 years later, and more.

Australia: Jobs boom China: Gov't attitude toward Google Japan: Diseased meat Guam: Philippines welcomes CNN's 2009 Hero of the Year India: World Cup madness on the subcontinent Israel: Agreement on flotilla probe Georgia: Putin doesn't want another conflict, but don't forget, Russia has the ability to attack any Georgian target Ireland: More World Cup madness U.K.: Prosecution 38 years after Bloody Sunday killings Canada: Liberal unrest

