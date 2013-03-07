10 Women Who Are The Future Of British Advertising

Malin Hanas of Razorfish

10 women have been identified as future leaders of the British advertising industry at a new awards ceremony created by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) and Campaign magazine.The winners of the inaugural ‘ Women of Tomorrow Awards ‘, supported by The Telegraph’s Wonder Women section, were announced this morning at a ceremony held in London.



Created to recognise the successful women in the middle levels of management across the advertising world, 10 winners were picked from across a range of media agencies, clients and creative agencies – out of the 27 candidates shortlisted.

The winning ‘Women of Tomorrow’ were: Victoria Appleby, associate director, MediaCom; Rachel Eyre, senior brand manager, Barclays; Alex Goat, client services director, Livity; Malin Hanas, creative director, RazorFish; Shelina Janmohamed, vice president Ogilvy Noor; Gemma Lee, head of radio, Carat Manchester; Vicki Maguire, creative director, Grey London; Hannah Matthews, group marketing director, Karmarama; Lizzie Shupak, senior business strategist, LBi; and Chrissy Totty, strategy director, Vizeum UK.

Much has been made in the wider business community of late, regarding the ‘broken pipeline of talent’ – leading to fewer women making that jump from middle management to the top table. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s high profile chief operating officer, has a new book out,Lean In, later this month advising women how to make it to the top of their respective fields. These awards were created in a bid to address this very issue.

Nicola Mendelsohn, president of the IPA and executive chairman of creative advertising agency Karmarama, said: “All of the 10 ‘Women of Tomorrow’, as well as the other 17 finalists, demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. These women are fantastic in terms of encouraging talent in the industry. It is a great opportunity for women in the middle echelons of management to demonstrate their potential and the importance of their role. They bring with them a variety of backgrounds, interests and talents.”

More than 100 entries were received in total for the awards, which were also supported by Stylist magazine.

