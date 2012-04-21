10 Whiny Emails We Just Got From Ron Paul Supporters

Photo: Courtesy of CSPAN

For some reason Business Insider is being bombarded with emails from Ron Paul supporters whining about how we aren’t covering Ron Paul enough.There are two answers to that:



Ron Paul has no chance to win at this point.

We actually are covering Ron Paul a lot. Grace Wyler had a big exclusive on a policy decision on Israel just a few days ago.

The truth is though, that Ron Paul supporters have an irrational belief that Ron Paul isn’t getting enough attention, regardless of how much coverage he gets, or how much he warrants it.

Anyway, here’s 10 emails we’ve received today

————

SUBJECT: Support True Journalism

To whom it may concern,

I am deeply saddened and appalled at the severe and intentional lack of journalistic integrity that I see being portrayed on national and local new stations on a daily basis today. As reporters, personal opinions and beliefs should not factor into how and what you report. Ron Paul may not be your personal candidate of choice, and that is your right as an American to choose who you wish to be elected for your representative. However, it is your job as a news caster to report on the events which effect our society. The efforts to censor Ron Paul are blatant, crude and unjustified to say the least. I understand that there will always be a level of monopolization within any corporation, including the press, however, I would expect to see a bit more tact and consideration when the media is involved. I am also sympathetic to the fact that we all have to report to someone, and for reasons beyond your control, you may in fact be restricted to what you are able to perhaps say and show on your time. However, this is one example of how you can show some initiative, instead of being a slave to the corporate drones. Do not cut people off for simply mentioning Ron Paul. If they have something legitimately newsworthy to say, hear them out. Show all the candidates the respect they deserve as potential runners.

I would like to believe that reporters such as yourself understand the social obligations that you take on with your job; informing the world from a unbiased point of view of the incidences that effect us all, so that we may make informed and educated decisions about the world we live in. Thus, I would also like to believe that you do not take this responsibility lightly. To be quite frank, if I were in a position where I executed such obvious and deliberate betrayal of my professional integrity, I would be ashamed to the point of reconsidering in my chosen profession.

I don’t hold much, if any, hope for a drastic change in policy regarding how the news reports on such affairs. However, I do hope that on a personal level you reevaluate your beliefs that personal opinions and vendettas are newsworthy, and revert back to relevant and actual news that effects our culture.

Sincerely,

Extremely Concerned Citizen

———-

SUBJECT: STOP THE BLACKOUT:

Dear Media Executive,

I’ve decided to write you to try and plead you to help stop the media blackout of Ron Paul. Today, many of the major sources of our news (the mainstream media) has been blacking out Ron Paul and ignoring him! YES, he’s still in the race! YES, he’s doing extremely well! And YES, he will make a strong competition against Romney and Gingrich.

Please help me to promote unbiased media. Report about Ron Paul fairly, please

Thank you.

For Liberty,

Thomas

———–

SUBJECT: Please Cover Ron Paul

Dear Media Outlets,

I have noticed that you guys have not given Ron Paul a major attempt to really cover him and that disturbs me because many people are starting to think that Ron Paul dropped out of the presidential race and that is simply not true. I please ask to really cover Ron Paul. Give Ron Paul a chance! I beg of you!

To those who really want Obama out of office you must get behind Ron Paul because the reality is that Ron Paul can defeat him easily. I am sorry to say, but Romney can not defeat Obama. The only one who can really defeat him is Ron Paul. You guys need to start accepting that reality. We, the Ron Paul supporters, need your help because you guys are the major media and many people listen to you. I only ask you to report the truth about Ron Paul. I am really begging you! Please! We need you! I hope you take this E-Mail very seriously. Please reply back if you have any questions about this. I am really open.

Thanks and with Liberty,

Marcel Fontaine from Norwalk, CT

————

SUBJECT: Please Support True Journalism

To All it may concern,

Sincerely,

Sean Brown An Extremely Concerned Citizen of the United States of America

—————-

SUBJECT: Ron Paul

Hello,

I am writing to ask why is there so little coverage of Ron Paul? Recently, he has been touring around the country, giving lectures and speeches at large universities and even breaking attendance records. Even his most recent money bombs have surpassed a million dollars, despite the lack of coverage. He has even been recognised in the top 100 most influential people in the world. He’s been eating up delegates every chance he can and with the recent dropping of Rick Santorum out of the Republican race, Santorum’s delegates are ripe for the taking. That delegate number in the 50’s is only an estimate.

Those following his campaign know it to be much bigger. I know Mitt has the lead, but it’s the candidate who hits 1,144 delegates before the convention that wins, not who gets talked about the most. And Ron Paul is hoping for a brokered convention and if that happens, I think he has a real chance of grabbing the nomination right from under Romney’s nose.

Thanks for reading.

————-

SUBJECT: Ron Paul Coverage

Dear Media Outlets,

Please realise the following:

I am not a robot. I am not a mindless program or machine. I am a living, breathing, hoping, dreaming human being, and I support Ron Paul for president. He has not dropped out of the running. Actually, he has amassed a significant portion of the delegates, more than the AP is projecting based on metrics unknown.

Look at the pictures of his rallies. His support is growing, and while Mitt Romney would like to consider himself the GOP nominee, despite the fact that the race is far from over, and that the process has not completed itself, we, Ron Paul’s supporters, reject him.

We are legion. There are many of us, and many more coming to him every day. There are former Romney supporters. There are former Santorum supporters, but I challenge you to find any significant measure of “Former Ron Paul Supporters.”

You will not. Please, do your part in not being an anathema to the name “Media Outlet.”

He is real, he is running, and he is not stopping. If the media ignores us, we will ignore the media, and continue on without them. Simply check CNN and Fox News’ decline in ratings if you would like to see for yourselves. Mitt Romney’s supporters are about as impassioned as those that must take cod liver oil. Dr. Paul’s supporters drive hours, on their own dime, to see a blip from hundreds of seats away speak about his message for freedom and prosperity, without talking points, flip flops, or perfectly coiffed hair. He does not wear the suits of a corporate raider. Then again, he wasn’t one. Mitt Romney will lose without the support of the masses behind Ron Paul. The GOP will not fall into line this time. They will simply fall without our contingent.

Please, keep reporting. Don’t leave out those of us, and Dr. Paul. This election is too important.

Regards,

Mark Vovchuk

GOP Voter

——————–

SUBJECT: Ron Paul: Media Blackout?

I just humbly request of you to please bring up the fact that Ron Paul has not dropped out of the race and that the GOP nomination battle is not over yet, no matter how unlikely a Ron Paul win is. In a brokered convention, with Santorum delegates at his side, Paul has a significant chance of winning. Please don’t ignore him like people have accused media outlets of doing.

———–

Subject: Ron Paul

As the media it is your duty to report all the canidates. Not just the two that pay you to report on them.

START REPORTING RON PAUL AS A GOP CANIDADTE NOW!!

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN!!

——————–

Subject: Coverage

Dear editor,

Would you please consider integrating more coverage of Ron Paul into your news articles? He is growing a tremendous following, and is currently second in the Republican nomination race, which could warrent some great journalistic articles for the public sphere. It would be much appreciated.

Regards,

MC

———

