10 Weird Sites They've Blocked On My Hospital's Wi-Fi

This post will be short because I’m whacked out on painkillers and waiting for surgery.



But while cruising the wi-fi here at the hospital, I discoverd several blocked sites. They’re all social, but otherwise a pretty weird mix of old and new.

AIM

Bebo

MySpace

Facebook

FriendFeed (!)

BlackPlanet.com

Friendster

Twitter

YouTube

College humour

Most of these are probably blocked to prevent employees (or even visitors) from having fun. Of course, I haven’t let any of this hold me back from Morphined-out surfing. One nice thing about their being SO many Web 2.0 startups that just cloned other companies is that there are simply too many for security firms to keep up with.

So I’m blogging on Tumblr, chatting through Meebo, downloading videos through iTunes, and watching them through MLB.tv and LiveLeak. I’ve got the Facebook and Twitter apps on my iPhone. Nyah, nyah hospital admins!

