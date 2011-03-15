The 10 Best Websites For Dog Lovers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Those of us with dogs understand the time commitment and dedication it takes to become a successful dog owner. One thing dog owners have going for them is the internet which continues to assist and help dog owners in countless ways.Here below are 10 websites that can be an outstanding resource for dog owners.



1) Pet Food

It takes time and effort to go to the market and pick up pet food. Plus, it can be pretty heavy as it is often purchased in bulk making it a challenge for some of us to carry the dog food back home. Fortunately, Petco is an outstanding place to shop online for dog food. They offer several coupons along with free shipping on orders over $60 to make it cost effective for the consumer to shop online. There is a huge variety of brands listed on the website – and Petco has solid customer service both on the phone and in person at any of their stores across the country.

2) Dog Breeders

When you are looking to become a dog owner, it is important to find a legitimate dog breeder. Breeders.net is an outstanding resource which allows you to enter your zip code and preferred dog breed to find a list of several breeders near you. It is always important to research and contact several breeders before deciding on which one is the best fit for you; and this website helps you to do just that as it displays the breeder’s physical address, website address, and phone number.

3) Puppy Names

It is amazing how difficult it can be to name a puppy. Fortunately Baby Dog Names makes the process both easy and fun for you. The website lists popular, unique, famous, and wacky dog names. You can also of course sort by male or female and the website also displays a wide variety of other dog related information.

4) The Dog Whisperer

Cesar Milan became famous through his television show which was called The Dog Whisperer. Cesar has an uncanny ability to communicate with dogs in a way that gets them to want to do what he says. Cesar’s website is a tremendous resource offering dog tips, links to Cesar’s videos for sale, as well as an Ask Cesar section which allows dog owners to get direct answers to questions which are related to behavioural issues that their dogs are having.

5) Dog Health

One of the most stressful times for dog owners occur when their dog is having health issues. While it is always advisable to visit and get advice directly from the Vet, the web can be a resource to help you to at least learn more about what issues your Pet could be having. Vetinfo.com is an unique resource which has tons of information about a wide variety of dog illnesses and diseases. The website also lists local veterinarians so that you can setup an appointment with a professional to evaluate your dog in person.

6) Dog Insurance

Everyday dog health issues that dog owners deal with are expensive but they usually aren’t overwhelming. Unfortunately, sometimes dogs can have serious health issues which can be extremely expensive to treat. As a dog owner, you will feel an enormous sense of responsibility to take care of your sick dog as dogs of course can’t take care of themselves. Because serious issues can arise, dog owners should consider Dog Health Insurance. You can ask questions and get a free no obligation quote from the dog insurance provider. Of course it is a good idea to consult with your Vet before moving forward with a Dog Health Insurance plan as Vets have experience with dealing with dog owners and their insurance providers.

7) The Different Dog Breeds

Dog Breed Info is an outstanding resource with information on all of the popular dog breeds. There is an alphabetical list of all Purebreds and Cross Breeds with relevant descriptions and other specific information related to the breed. You should take advantage of this free online resource before you decide on which breed of dog you are going to get.

8) Labradors

Labs are increasingly becoming one of the most popular breeds for families to get. Labs are extremely popular in North America because of their easygoing personalities and extreme loyalty. Gotta Love A Lab is an outstanding resource for all things Labs. The site provides tons of Labrador articles, pictures, stories, and tips.

9) Common Dog Problems

Many dog owners struggle with how to deal with common dog problems. DogProblems.com gives you dog obedience training tips to help get your dog to listen to you. There is an outstanding forum which allows dog owners to connect with each other to share stories and answer questions which they have experience with.

10) Pet Travel Guides

Pet Travel Guides help pet owners learn which hotels, restaurants, and parks are dog friendly. It is a great joy to bring your dog to public places and this website gives you the head start to finding out which places will treat your dog with the respect that he or she deserves.

Baby Dog Names and Gotta Love A Lab are owned by ResourceWebs

