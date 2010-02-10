10 Ways To Profit From The Coming Carry Trade Unwind

The recent market swoon has coincided with a surge in the much-beleaguered greenback.



With Europe heading into financial chaos, and China threatening to bring down several emerging markets, investors are fleeing into the dollar, undermining the cheap-dollar carry trade.

So, how do you play a dollar surge, when by definition, most assets go down when the dollar is strengthening.

David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff ponders the question:

Since the onset of the credit crisis in 2007, there have seen three occasions when a surge in risk aversion caused a period of U.S. dollar strength on flight-to-safety trades — July 15, 2008 to September 11 2008 (around the GSEs); September 22, 2008 to November 21, 2008 (post-Lehman financial collapse) and then from December 17, 2008 to March 5, 2009 (the final leg down in the financials). Here is what happened, on average, during these dollar-rally episodes — ultra-defensive strategies and heightened volatility.

He then outlines 10 specific patterns...



How to take advantage of a surging dollar >

Image: Bloomberg Check out utilities, staples, and healthcare 'The S&P 500 corrected an average of 18.5%. Underperforming S&P equity sectors included materials, energy, industrials and financials. Outperformers included utilities, staples, health care, tech and telecom.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: BI And surprisingly, Canadian markets don't do as bad as you'd expect. 'Despite the downdraft in commodities, the TSX performed in line with the S&P -- losing 18%.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: BI And don't forget: the TSX isn't correlated to the S&P 500 'In the TSX sectors, the winners and losers were different than in the U.S.A.: Financials and industrials actually outperformed. Only materials and energy seriously dragged down the Canadian market. As in the U.S., staples, health care, utilities, tech and telecom outperformed. Outside of resources, the TSX sectors actually outperformed their S&P comparable.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: Google Finance Still, if the economy sucks, you can't do much about it As the dollar rises, use the pullback in commodities as a buying opportunity 'During the aforementioned period (2008) the price of oil, on average, fell 26%, and gold was off an average of 11%. The CRB index corrected an average of 22%.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: BI Buy the VIX 'The VIX index surge an average of 34% during these U.S. dollar-rally episodes.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: Wong Park via BI The yield curve steepens. 'We saw a bull steepening in the bond market -- 2-year T-note yields plunge an average of 36bps while 10-year T-note yields dipped 8bps.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Image: BI Don't go chasing junk bonds. 'Baa corporate spreads widened an average of 54bps; and by 268bps for high-yield bonds.' Fat returns will soon find their way into your portfolio during this time.' Source: Gluskin-Sheff: Breakfast With Dave Don't miss: What banks are really doing with your tax dollars >

