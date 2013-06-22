10 Reasons Why America Will Continue To Dominate The Global Economy

The U.S. economy is in recovery mode right now.



Sure, investors have been spooked by Fed taper talks, the Bank of Japan’s unprecedented economic experiment, persistent jitters out of Europe, and concerns of a credit crisis in China.

But by in large, investors should be pleased with the way things are going domestically, according to a new report from Joseph Quinlan, Chief Market Strategist for U.S. Trust.

We walk you through U.S. Trust’s 10 theses that show “what’s right with America.”

1) The U.S. economy is the largest and most productive in the world – The U.S. accounts for one-fifth of global GDP with only 4.5% of the world’s population. America’s economy is nearly twice the size of China’s in nominal dollars. Plus, the U.S. is one of just a few developed countries with real GDP higher than it was before the crisis, according to the report.

2) The U.S. leads the world in manufactured goods – Nominal manufacturing output totaled $1.9 trillion in 2012, a rise of 27% from 2009. Employment in the sector has increased by 500,000 workers since 2010, according to U.S. Trust.

3) The U.S. is among the largest exporters of goods and services – Exports since the recession have taken off. In 2012, total exports totaled $2.2 trillion, nearly a 40% rise from 2009 levels, according to the report.