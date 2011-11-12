10 Ways To Make All Your Coworkers Hate You

Photo: By trawin on Flickr

Remember when you were a kid and your parents and teachers tried to get you to play nice with the other children? You didn’t listen, did you?If that describes you, then you’re probably still doing the same thing, except now, you’re doing it at work. And I can tell you this: It’ll come back to haunt you, someday.



Yeah, I know what people say. They say that nice guys finish last. That bullies and jerks get away with it. Well, people who say that are whiny, wimpy dopes. More importantly, they’re wrong.

Sure, aggressive bullies that rip people apart at the first sign of weakness and also happen to have the capabilities of a Steve Jobs or Bill Gates may very well get away with it. But you won’t. Not only that, you’ll also end up the most hated person at work if you …

Brag about your sex life. Come on, that’s just creepy. Besides, most people either aren’t getting any, aren’t getting enough, or who knows what. If you’re telling the truth, folks will be resentful. If you’re exaggerating, they’ll think you’re a jerk. Either way, you lose.

Prolong meetings with inane questions and rants. The only thing people hate more than meetings is meetings that are longer than they have to be. There’s always some moron who takes over and makes it her own personal soapbox.

Boast about your financial prowess. There’s always someone who insists on talking about his stock portfolio, home remodel, hot new car, family trust, or some other surreptitious way of making sure you know he’s better off than you. Everyone hates that, now more than ever.

This post originally appeared at BNET.



