10 Foolproof Ways To Make A Million Dollars

Inspired by stories of people like Amanda Hocking and the Doodle Jump developers, we found 10 unusual ways to make a quick $1 million online.



Sell 477,000 apps in the App Store or 714,000 self-published books on Amazon’s Kindle; the choice is yours.

Either way you’ll be rich!*

Here are 10 clever ways to make $1 million online →

*We know revenue doesn’t always equal profit, but it does for the sake of these scenarios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.