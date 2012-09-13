10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life

Photo: Stenly Lam/Flickr
It's a rare to find someone who doesn't want to find a way to ramp up his or her sex life.We're here to help.
We broke down 10 recent scientific studies that found some surprising ways to improve life in the bedroom, from your liquor intake to your furniture colour.
It takes two to tango, after all.
A University of Rochester psychologist's study showed that men rated women who wore a shade of crimson as more attractive. The hue of red helped alter the male perception of how attractive the female was, but it didn't change how they rated personality, intelligence, or competence.
'Men also were more likely to say they wanted to have sex with a woman and that they would be willing to spend more on a date if she were in red,' according to the report in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
A study in India showed that men looking to prolong their orgasm saw improvements after practicing yoga for an hour each day.
The study showed that men were able to triple the amount of time they lasted in the sack after taking up yoga.
The research concluded that the stretching and isometric holds in yoga improved core strength and pelvic muscle control, which helped prolong the time until the male orgasmed.
People who speak up about what they want in bed were more satisfied in bed, a study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found.
Those who talked about sex while participating in the act were even more sexually satisfied, the study showed.
If you're afraid to verbalize exactly what you want, start with non-verbal cues to signal to your partner your desires.
Taking in a comedy show before you know you're going for a romp in the sack can improve your sexual response during sex.
Laughing gets your blood pumping, spiking your heart rate and getting your cardiovascular system working, which all helps improves that activity you were doing in the bedroom, research showed.
Morning sex is not only better for your health and overall mood, but men, you'll last longer and finish stronger.
Testosterone levels peak overnight, so in the morning, most men are ready to go, Harry Fisch, MD, author of Size Matters told Cosmopolitan.
Between being well-rested and the high testosterone levels, men will have more energy and last longer during morning romps between the sheets.
Time to lace up those running shoes.
Working out provides more than just aesthetic benefits for men. It will also help them last longer and experience fewer problems in the bedroom, research by the Journal of the American Medical Association found.
Men who are sedentary were more likely to experience erectile dysfunction, which led to bad experiences in sexual relationships.
Harvard's School of Public Health also found that men who participate in vigorous activity for 20 to 30 minutes are about 50 per cent less likely to have erection problems than inactive men.
People with purple bedding or furniture have more active sex lives, according to a new British study.
Those who embraced their passion for purple had 3.49 'intimate encounters' a week.
But apparently 50 shades of grey didn't get people in the mood, because those with grey bedding only had 1.8 of these 'intimate encounters.'
A study of Tuscan women revealed that females who drank one to two glasses of a wine a day had more fulfilling lives in the bedroom.
The study, conducted at the University of Florence, showed that females who drank had more satisfying sex lives compared to those who didn't at all, but the study advised caution because of the unexplored world of female dysfunction in the bedroom
A 2009 study showed that drinking actually enhanced male performance during intercourse, as opposed to the widespread belief that it hinders it.
An Australian study of 1,580 men showed drinkers reported up to 30 per cent fewer problems in the bedroom than teetotalers.
Those who drank on the weekend, high-risk drinkers, and people who exceeded alcohol intake guidelines experienced less erectile dysfunction. But the researchers cautioned that it was not an endorsement of binge drinking.
The study also warned that the males' respective partners were not there to corroborate their stories.
Couples who have been together a while tend to fall into a rut, and don't venture out sexually. Changing it up sounds like the simplest advice, but sometimes can be the trickiest to follow, for fear of rocking the boat in a relationship.
The change can be some lacy lingerie, a massage, introducing sex toys into the mix, or just being bold enough to suggest you two take a shower together.
The research showed that even one small change could have orgasm-sized rewards in the bedroom.
