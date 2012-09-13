10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life

It takes two to tango, after all.

A University of Rochester psychologist's study showed that men rated women who wore a shade of crimson as more attractive. The hue of red helped alter the male perception of how attractive the female was, but it didn't change how they rated personality, intelligence, or competence.

'Men also were more likely to say they wanted to have sex with a woman and that they would be willing to spend more on a date if she were in red,' according to the report in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.