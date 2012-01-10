10 Ways To Improve Your Memory

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
- Activate all your relevant past knowledge
- Organise new information: seek a meaningful structure
- Actively elaborate
- Learn the phonetic system for translating numbers into memorable words
- Form mental images linking the things to be remembered
- Create links to cue information through pegwords and familiar images
- Practise remembering after several suitable intervals
- Play the name game
- Explain what you are studying to someone else or yourself
- When struggling, try to reconstruct the context
Full explanations of the methods are here.
