How To Switch Cell Phone Carriers Without Paying A Fortune

Photo: Flickr / Sybren A. StÃ¼vel

For whatever reason, you may want to cancel your cell phone contract early.Maybe you’re unhappy with your service. Maybe another carrier has a hot new phone your current one doesn’t sell.



But depending on your provider, you’ll likely get smacked with an Early Termination Fee (ETF) if you try to cancel your plan before the contract is up.

If you’re anything like us (or any other careful consumer), you’ll want to find a way around that.

Here are 10 pointers to help you sever ties with your carrier as cost-efficiently as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.