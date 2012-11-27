10 Simple Ways To Fung Shui Your Home

Photo: woodleywonderworks via Flickr
A peaceful home is a happy home, and you can bring harmony to yours with the strategies of Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of balancing the energies of a space.There are lots of ways to apply Feng Shui to your house or bedroom. These 10 tips are a great way to start.
- De-clutter: Purging your home of stacked papers, knickknacks, and other objects you don’t really need helps “clear the mind of toxic thoughts,” according to Elle Decor.
- Pay attention to colour schemes: Bright colours like red and orange in a family room facilitate lively conversation, while green and blues in a bedroom cue relaxation, according to Elle Decor. The magazine also notes that “red inspires passion” and “black and white embody grace.”
- Buy perennial plants: Pick up plants that will stay green year-round. These plants will inspire you throughout the year, according to HGTV.
- Allow in natural light: This is one of the basics of Feng Shui decorating, according to About.com.
- Two is better than one: When shopping for items like nightstands, buy two, according to Ken Lauher, a Feng Shui expert. Two of these items create balance and equality.
- Place more mirrors in the bedroom: On his blog, Lauher also suggests hanging mirrors around the bed. It will increase “your fortune and happiness, improve communication in a relationship, and provide a sense of ‘completion’ to your goals,” he writes.
- Think natural: When choosing furniture and decor, choose items that are made of wood, stone, or metal. Feng Shui’s overall theme is “natural,” according to Interior Design Pro.
- Move away from the door: Especially in your bedroom, be sure to place your bed against a solid wall and away from the door. This creates a feeling of safety and security, according to HGTV.
- Round it out: Opt for round lighting fixtures and curved nightstands, since square corners can create a “sharp” environment that results in negative energy, according to HGTV.
- Cover it up: Buy a folding screen to shield your desk so you’re not reminded of day-to-day stresses while lying in bed or sitting on your couch, HGTV suggests.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.