10 Simple Ways To Fung Shui Your Home

Photo: woodleywonderworks via Flickr

A peaceful home is a happy home, and you can bring harmony to yours with the strategies of Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of balancing the energies of a space.There are lots of ways to apply Feng Shui to your house or bedroom. These 10 tips are a great way to start.



De-clutter: Purging your home of stacked papers, knickknacks, and other objects you don’t really need helps “clear the mind of toxic thoughts,” according to Elle Decor. Pay attention to colour schemes: Bright colours like red and orange in a family room facilitate lively conversation, while green and blues in a bedroom cue relaxation, according to Elle Decor. The magazine also notes that “red inspires passion” and “black and white embody grace.” Buy perennial plants: Pick up plants that will stay green year-round. These plants will inspire you throughout the year, according to HGTV. Allow in natural light: This is one of the basics of Feng Shui decorating, according to About.com. Two is better than one: When shopping for items like nightstands, buy two, according to Ken Lauher, a Feng Shui expert. Two of these items create balance and equality. Place more mirrors in the bedroom: On his blog, Lauher also suggests hanging mirrors around the bed. It will increase “your fortune and happiness, improve communication in a relationship, and provide a sense of ‘completion’ to your goals,” he writes. Think natural: When choosing furniture and decor, choose items that are made of wood, stone, or metal. Feng Shui’s overall theme is “natural,” according to Interior Design Pro. Move away from the door: Especially in your bedroom, be sure to place your bed against a solid wall and away from the door. This creates a feeling of safety and security, according to HGTV. Round it out: Opt for round lighting fixtures and curved nightstands, since square corners can create a “sharp” environment that results in negative energy, according to HGTV. Cover it up: Buy a folding screen to shield your desk so you’re not reminded of day-to-day stresses while lying in bed or sitting on your couch, HGTV suggests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.