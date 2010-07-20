10 Ways To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

Apple’s iPhone 4 “Antennagate” could be the best thing that’s ever happened to the mobile phone accessory market.



While Apple will be keeping the cost of entry-level iPhone 4 cases low — by providing them for free, at least through September — the iPhone 4’s widely reported antenna issues could open a flood of new case buyers.

That could translate to big bucks for especially clever or elegant solutions.

(In case you spent last week underwater, Apple’s new iPhone 4 uses an external antenna design that flakes out for some people if you hold your phone in a certain way. Using a case or other material on the antenna seems to solve the problem.)

For example, the latest purported fix to hit our inbox is the “Antenn-aid,” a vinyl sticker designed to look like a band-aid. “Apple made a boo-boo,” the site advertises. “Make it all better.” Six bandages sell for $5, plus shipping.

The Antenn-aid “may improve signal performance” when placed over the lower-left corner of the iPhone 4 antenna, the site boasts, with the disclaimer that it is “for entertainment purposes only” and that “results may vary.”

But that’s just one option.

