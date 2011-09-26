10 Ways To Be More Intelligent

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.
- Meditate.
- Chew gum.
- Doodle.
- Drink a Red Bull.
- Don’t leave things unfinished
- Rejection will make you more creative but it’ll also make you dumber.
- Teams are smarter when there’s a woman in the group.
- Stupidity is contagious.
- Understand the rules your brain works by.
- Baby Einstein isn’t making junior any sharper but if he lies a lot that may be a good sign.
