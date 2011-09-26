10 Ways To Be More Intelligent

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.



Meditate. Chew gum. Doodle. Drink a Red Bull. Don’t leave things unfinished Rejection will make you more creative but it’ll also make you dumber. Teams are smarter when there’s a woman in the group. Stupidity is contagious. Understand the rules your brain works by. Baby Einstein isn’t making junior any sharper but if he lies a lot that may be a good sign.

