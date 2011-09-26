10 Ways To Be More Intelligent

Eric Barker
Woman Blowing Bubble With Gum

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.

  1. Meditate.
  2. Chew gum.
  3. Doodle.
  4. Drink a Red Bull.
  5. Don’t leave things unfinished
  6. Rejection will make you more creative but it’ll also make you dumber.
  7. Teams are smarter when there’s a woman in the group.
  8. Stupidity is contagious.
  9. Understand the rules your brain works by.
  10. Baby Einstein isn’t making junior any sharper but if he lies a lot that may be a good sign.

