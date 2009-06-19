10 Ways The iPhone Changed Smartphones Forever

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G S launches today, and it’s not too much different than the last one. But since the iPhone first launched 2 years ago, it’s had a huge effect on the industry.

For instance, while smartphones had touch-sensitive screens for years, Apple’s iPhone was the first true touch-focused phone. You used your fingers instead of a stylus, you used a gesture-based user interface to flick through lists of names or between photos, and you used Apple’s multi-touch to pinch zoom into maps and Web pages.

Now most smartphone manufacturers have borrowed one or more of those cues. Palm’s Pre, for instance, was the first iPhone rival to include multi-touch. Microsoft’s Windows Mobile will reportedly employ it next.

Another iPhone revolution: The App Store. While other smartphone platforms could use third-party apps for years, Apple was the first to make an app platform that was easy for developers to write apps for, and a store that was easy for consumers to browse, purchase, and download apps from.

Now everyone has a widget platform and sort-of “app store” — even some TVs.

