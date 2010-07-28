10 Ways The iPad Is Changing Healthcare

With the advent of the iPad, new possibilities for healthcare have proliferated.



FutureMedica recently published a story about how the iPad is “making the hospital rounds.”

From creating ways to reduce administrative and medical costs to patient education, apps developed by doctors and hospitals are even inadvertently making many hospitals and doctor’s offices more eco-friendly.

Apps for Surgery Dr. Edward Bender, a computer programmer and cardiothoracic surgeon at Cape Girardeau, has developed the CV Surgery Risk app that lets doctors and patients to estimate the risks of heart surgery. The same app helps medical students and residents prep for procedures. Home Doctor Visits In Kalkaringi, Australia, far from health clinics, Aboriginal Health Workers are using the iPad as digital files for their patients. Files are backed up in a secure data centre in Sydney. For more information, click here. Patient Consultations Japanese doctors use the iPad as a way to expedite and clarify diagnoses. Instead of wasting paper, patients can now use the touchscreen to fill out answers on patient health forms prior to consultations. Doctors have been taking advantage of the iPad's graphics with image-driven explanations of diagnoses. To learn more about mobile healthcare in Japan, click here. Remote Scan for Electronic Medical Records RemoteScan is a free app that helps doctors organise electronic medical records and fiscal management systems in a centralized location by letting them scan documents directly into the system. Going Green: Paperless Doctor's Offices It was only a matter of time: offices are going completely paperless, now that the iPad can store patient charts and be used to explain surgical prep instructions. One plastic surgeon loaded his library of publications onto the waiting room iPads so that the patients could learn about facial surveys. To read more about this paradigm shift, click here. Saving Hospitals Money Instead of purchasing expensive, perennially-outdated medical books, hospitals are using the iPad and its readily available, comparably cheap system of 'updates' to educate their staff. To read more, click here. Consolidating Information About Healthcare iTriage is a free app for mobile devices that provides local users of the Troy-based healthcare organisation with information about Samaritan and Albany Memorial Hospitals: specialty services offered, location maps and community services. Pictured: iTriage app. Children's Hospitals At children's hospitals in Florida and Idaho, a customised version of the iPad app called Medical Video jLog is being used to explain CT scans and MRIs to children using interactive question-and-answer features. St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, has loaded its iPads with about 20 educational videos on vascular procedures and physical therapy. Interested in technology and medicine? Read more stories at FutureMedica.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.