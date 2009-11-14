10 Ways Rock Stars Blow It All

Through wild nights of partying and dreary year-long tours, musicians are the epitome of excess. Mega performers either make it or break it; they’ve got everything they could ever imagine, but can lose it in the blink of an eye.

And when they cannot continue living out their luxurious lifestyle, they’ll often turn to less-than-formal means of earning income. Tell-all books, reality TV shows on VH1, and greatest hits CDs that will earn them paltry royalty checks. It goes to show that no matter how many Ferraris you drive or gold chains around your neck, bankruptcy, lawsuits, and poor investments can make it all come crashing down.





MC Hammer: This 1990s rap sensation thought he was untouchable. Alas, after burning through more than $33 million at the peak of his career and owing creditors more than $10 million according to bNet, Hammer filed for bankruptcy, curtailed his spending, and became an ordained minister.

Being a producer can earn you a lot of bucks, but if you go blowing it all on cocaine, parties, and Bentleys, you’ll end up like Scott Storch. In about six months, he reportedly spent $30 million on cocaine according to MTV. Using $250,000 one-way private planes to travel to the Riviera nearly caused him to go flat broke. Recently, Storch claims to have reformed his ways.

Rapper DMX was once on top of the world at the dawn of the new milenium, but now can barely find the $281,000 to pay a settlement against him over breach of contract. As a result, he’s had to auction off most of his property and possesions to pay for lawsuits and legal fees that keep hitting the former superstar.

content=”All it takes is one public screw up to end your career:

While performing on SNL in October of 1992, Sinead O’Connor ripped up a picture of the Pope on live TV and told viewers to ‘fight the real enemy.’ She was subsequently ridiculed by Joe Pesci, ensuring her career in music would never be the same.

Jerry Lee Lewis comitted career suicide when he decided to go ahead and marry his cousin at the age of 22. As if that weren’t bad enough, his cousin was only 13-years-old at the time of the incident and Lewis was still married to his first wife.

A CD that got stuck looping the chorus to their song ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ revealed to the world that Milli Vanilli were just two lip syncing models from Germany, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. Pilatus was later found dead in a hotel of an apparent drug overdose.

content=”All rock stars and musicians a like should have a lawyer on retainer at all times.

Perhaps if Vanillia Ice had stopped, collaborated, and listened to his beat on the 1991 hit ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ he’d realise he was sampling Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ illegally. But Bowie was the least of Ice’s troubles. Rap mogul Suge Knight once hung Vanilla Ice over a balcony and threatened to drop him if he didn’t sign the rights to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ over to him according to Rolling Stone.

One of the scariest dudes in the record business, legendary producer Phil Spector was accused of shooting actress Lana Clarkson outside his mansion back in 2003. In 2009, he was found guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a crime and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

Accused of videotaping himself urinating on an underage girl, it’s a miracle R. Kelly has any career left at all after his child pornography trial. Lucky for Kelly, he was acquited of all charges in May of last year.

content=”Reach for the bottle one too many times and it may be your last:

Original Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is known for being a bad boy. His drinking problem became a pivotol turning point for Guns N’ Roses. At one point, he was drinking a bottle of vodka a day according to VH1’s Behind The Music, which was no doubt a catalyst for his leaving the band in 1996.

The Replacements are one of the most infamous rock outfits to ever tour the country. Well-documented tales of their excess can be found on the Internet in both text and video form. According to Wikipedia, they ‘were a notoriously wayward live act, often performing under the influence of alcohol and trashing their instruments.’

For a band named after the puffy red face W.C. Fields got after drinking, Gin Blossoms’ history is laced with tales of dread. The band’s lead guitarist Doug Hopkins wrote a lot of songs about his alcohol problems and eventually hung himself after being fired from the band in 1993.

content=”Never sign a contract without having your attorney read the whole document twelve times over:

Ultra popular girl trio TLC (pictured) scored big hits back in the 1990s with singles like ‘Creep’ and ‘Waterfalls’ but after their album ‘Crazy, Sexy, Cool’ generated over $75 million in earnings, each band member was given a check for a mere $50,000. Enraged, member T-Boz held producer Clive Davis hostage until he agreed to give TLC more of the proceeds from their album according to Boombox.

After selling more than 2 million albums, rockers The Goo Goo Dolls still owed their label money Metal Blade after the album ‘A Boy Named Goo’ was released. The story goes like this according to Rolling Stone:

‘This success, however, proved bittersweet, as the band found themselves in a legal battle with Metal Blade records. The band filed suit against Metal Blade, claiming they had not earned any royalties from their album’s sales, which was attributed to a ‘grossly unfair, one-sided and unenforceable contract’ which had been signed by the band in 1987.'”

content=”Those who are vain can end up in ruin. Cases in point:

The second Guns N Roses bad boy to make the slideshow, Axl Rose is a complete meglomaniac and control freak. Forget the amount of control he demanded back in GNR’s heyday – Chinese Democracy, the latest LP from the group, took over 10 years to make!

No one is more of a superfreak than Rick James and with good reason. The master of all funk tried to spend all his money, had a wicked crack-cocaine addiction, and once dropped $28,000 on a jacket according to an 2002 interview he did with Bankrate:

‘So I found this leather jacket cut to the waist with black mink inside, and this plain pair of black boots. $28,000. When I saw the bill, I said, ‘There must be a mistake here.’ I only did it out of ego. I may have worn that jacket maybe twice, then I realised it was too small for me.'”

content=”aeroplanes, in particular, seem to be associated with tragedy and rock and roll:

On a cold winter night in February of 1959, Buddy Holly took off in a small aircraft with JP Richardson and Ritchie Valens. Soon after taking off, the plane crashed, killing all three and the pilot on board. The tragedy shook the nation so much that February 3rd became known as The Day The Music Died.

Another tragic tale that ends in the sky involved southern rock outfit Lynyrd Skynyrd. In October of 1977, five days into a successful tour, a chartered plane the band rented crashed in Mississippi. Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines, two pilots and road manager Dean Kilpatrick were all killed in the crash, throwing the band into a 10 year hiatus afterward.

content=”Sometimes, the money and fame can just become too much:

One of the most profound artists of the 1990s, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, was rumoured to have killed himself due to the newfound success his band had accomplished. When he comitted suicide at age 27, the entire music industry was shook and the genre known as grunge began to instantly fade away into obscurity.

Joy Division’s beginnings are eerily similar to Nirvana’s. Band becomes big, lead singer Ian Curtis kills himself at young age (only 23-years-old), the rest of the band continues as a new group (New Order) and all is fine. But Curtis was troubled from a young age, similar to Cobain. In the end, Curtis just didn’t want to deal with the pressure of being a well-known rock star.

content=”If the partying doesn’t kill you, eventually the drugs will:

Jim Morrison, of The Doors fame, was known to perform either drunk or high at most concerts he played with The Doors. Overwhelmed by fame in 1971, he drew a bath and shot up heroin until he died.

While most people have heard of the 1990s band Days of the New, many will forget its lead singer Travis Meeks. Meeks’s crystal meth use became so bad, that he appeared on A&E’s Intervention in 2005. Unfortunately, despite going to rehab, Meeks kept his habit and had lost all his money in the process.

Heroin blends perfectly with rock and roll, or so it seems in the case of dying rock stars. Former Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley had everything going for him during the band’s 1990s tenure and after years of seclusion, died in his apartment of a heroin and cocaine overdose in 2002.

content=”Don’t mess with the government or they’re going to mess with you:

Case in point: Willie Nelson. Nelson hated the IRS so much, he wrote an album called ‘The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?’ according to Noise Addicts:

‘Nelson wrote an album titled “The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?” as a result of all his financial woes with the IRS. He owed $2 million on taxes and his lawyers and accountants recommended borrowing $12 million to invest in cattle for the tax write-off which the IRS ended up not allowing. This led Nelson to owe $32 million in back taxes.’

Ron Isley, of Isley Brothers fame, also was a notorious tax evader. So bad, in fact, that Ron spent 37 months in prison for tax evasion even after declaring bankruptcy back in 1997. The IRS took everything he had, from his yacht to his cars to his homes. If there was ever an incentive to file a tax return, it’s Ron Isley’s story.

Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton may be all glitz and glam, but the IRS begs to differ. In 1992, Newton filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize more than $20 million in debt. Of that debt, $341,000 was part of a IRS tax lien. Newton eventually recovered, but came close to the edge of being a washed up Vegas act.

