11 Ways Google Just Slapped Apple

Photo: iStockPhoto
Today was a big day for Google. It announced a monster slate of new products and projects.Down the line, each of the new products is an attack on Apple.
Making Android stronger makes the iPhone weaker. Making Google TV great makes Apple TV look bad. Adding Flash to Android makes iPhone look like it’s missing something.
And it’s not just the obvious stuff like that. There were other digs at Apple. Eric Schmidt calling Sony an inspiration to Google for its innovation. Sony returning the favour and saying it has nothing to fear by working with Google.
Click through to see all the shots — both large and small from Google.
Here's the biggest 'duh' in the bunch. Google's new TV platform clobbers Apple's rather meek TV effort. Android-based Google TV adds a web-like interface to television watching. It's like TiVo on steroids. You can watch cable, and watch YouTube and search the web all on your television.
In response to Apple's iAds, Google VP Vic Gundotra announced Google Mobile Ads. When Vic introduced it, he made some joke about advertisers not having to spend one million dollars to participate in Google's mobile advertising program. That's the price Apple is looking for the first iAds.
At the start of the event Vic Gundotra noted that search on the mobile phone has growth 5X since 2008. Why does this matter? Some people think the importance of apps on the iPhone diminishes the importance of search in mobile. Google wants Apple to know that standard web searching is still big and growing on mobile.
On stage Google conducted a speed test of mobile browsers with SunSpider, which is a widely used JavaScript benchmark test. It compared the newest version of the Android browser running versus Apple's Safari iPad browser. The Android browser was much faster. As you can see in the chart above (via Gizmodo) Google says the Android broswser is the world's fastest.
Sony CEO Sir Howard Stringer delivered a quote that might haunt him one day. Sitting with Eric Schmidt on stage he said, it's great to work with Google, it's a partnership where you 'have no fear.' Sony is scared of Apple and its hardware devices. It's all well and good for Howard to say that now, but any tech company that doesn't fear Google on some level is nuts.
Eric Schmidt said to Sir Howard Stringer, we at Google always looked at Sony for innovation. That's a bold statement since we've read that Google was always inspired by Steve Jobs. To say that Sony was inspirational is a big jab at Apple.
Vic Gundotra talked about handing his iPad to his daughter. She immediately went to her favourite site, Nickelodeon. That site relies heavily Flash so his daughter was disappointed. He then pulled out an Android handset that could access the site in full.
Google announced plans to start selling music through its Android Marketplace. There wasn't pricing or details available immediately, but Google just went into Apple's iTunes turf. At the same time it announced this, it also announced that it will allow users to stream their music collection to their phone. This pre-empts whatever announcement Apple is planning for its Lala acquisition.
We almost forgot about this until a commenter pointed it out. Google also announced the ability to buy apps through the web and have them sync with your phone. Another clear slap at the iTunes/App Store model. When Vic demoed it, he said 'Now there's something called Internet' which was a smack at Apple's model.
The latest version of the iPhone software implies that tethering is coming to the iPhone. It's still not available, though. Apple and AT&T promised this almost a year ago. Today Google showed off its version of Internet tethering.
Google just muscled its way into the living room. It now offers a complete suite of products for consumers. From the desktop to the mobile phone to the television, Google now has software for consumers to use. If you buy a Sony TV running Android software, you'll be more likely to buy an Android handset, or so the thinking goes. Apple does not have a similar offering.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.