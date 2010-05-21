11 Ways Google Just Slapped Apple

Photo: iStockPhoto

Today was a big day for Google. It announced a monster slate of new products and projects.Down the line, each of the new products is an attack on Apple.



Making Android stronger makes the iPhone weaker. Making Google TV great makes Apple TV look bad. Adding Flash to Android makes iPhone look like it’s missing something.

And it’s not just the obvious stuff like that. There were other digs at Apple. Eric Schmidt calling Sony an inspiration to Google for its innovation. Sony returning the favour and saying it has nothing to fear by working with Google.

Click through to see all the shots — both large and small from Google.

