10 Ways Google Is Turning Into Microsoft

In the years after Steve Ballmer assumed the helm of Microsoft, he became notorious for his bizarre behaviour like screaming 'developers' over and over again, and gaffes like saying that Apple's iPhone would be a failure. Investors have been calling for him to step down for at least five years. Meanwhile, founder and figurehead Bill Gates gradually faded into the background, and now spends almost all his time doing charity work..

Today, Eric Schmidt is increasingly making off-putting comments about important issues like privacy, and Silicon Valley gossip is beginning to portray him as a liability. Sergey and Larry, meanwhile, haven't been seen a lot in public, although they probably still pull the strings behind the scenes.