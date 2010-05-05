Hey Google, Here Is Where To Blow $40 Million (Not On Windmills!)

Earlier this week Google decided to burn its cash invest $38.8 million in two wind farms in North Dakota.



We consider this to be a silly, undisciplined use of the massive cash flow that’s Google’s search business throws off.

Google shareholders should be outraged.

Investing in alternative energy projects is not a part of Google’s core competency. Google is an Internet company; a software company; a mobile company.

Google is not a utility.

With good reason. The wind business is a pretty lousy business, especially compared to Google’s core business.

With that in mind, we’ve assemble a quick list of better ways for Google to spend the almost $40 million it just decided to throw into the air.

