HSBC's Massive Breach Is Just The Latest Example Of Big Finance Getting Broadsided

Photo: AP

Today, HSBC’s Swiss private bank said 15,000 sets of confidential client data were stolen by a former IT staffer.The employee, Herve Falciani, tried to sell the information to Lebanese banks before fleeing to France, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Even if HSBC is right and the stolen data isn’t in bad hands, it was a very close call.

And it’s just another example of the danger posed to global finance by inside threats.

“Our research shows that malicious insiders have the access and opportunity to commit fraud, steal confidential information, and sabotage IT systems,” says Dawn Cappelli of Carnegie Mellon’s Computer Emergency Response Team. “These actions are very difficult to detect, since they typically perform the same types of actions they do in the course of doing their jobs, and only require the access they need to do their jobs everyday.”

But there’s much more than disgruntled insiders to disrupt financial markets and undermine consumer confidence. There are also numerous technical threats, like trading algorithms gone haywire, traders making billions of dollars in rogue transactions, or Russian cyber-gangs hacking into bank servers. Even a “fat finger” human error can send a stock tumbling.

