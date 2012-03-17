10 Fascinating Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Business Insider

Oil prices are high and interest rates are surging. Meanwhile, gold prices have been volatile, Iran is unstable, and China is slowing.



And amid all of these concerns, stocks are sitting at 4-year highs.

Wall Street’s sharpest economists, strategists, and analysts all sounded off on these matters this week.

Most offered the same trite analysis we’ve read repeatedly.

But some thought outside the box or went against the grain (to use two overused cliches).

