10 Real Wall Street Stories That Should Be Movies

Wall Street is the kind of place where sometimes truth is better than fiction.
Remember, Martin Scorcese’s 2013 smash ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ was based on one former financier’s memoir, proving sometimes you can’t make this stuff up.
And there are a million of these stories all over The Street. They run the gamut from multi-billion trading losses to messy divorces and millionaire madams.
So here are the 10 true Wall Street sagas — and the corresponding must-cast actors — that should be movies.
This story was first published on November 19th, 2013.
10. 'The Rise and Fall of Jon Corzine.' Corzine went from top dog at Goldman Sachs to a senator and governor to seeing his firm MF Global collapse in spectacular fashion.
9. 'The Collapse of Bear Stearns.' The top brass at Bear were known for their wild boys club, but it all came crashing down when JP Morgan almost bought the bank for $2 a share as the market crashed.
8. 'Icahn v. Ackman.' Undoubtedly the greatest CNBC segment of all time, what began as a fight over Herbalife stock quickly devolved into an ad hominem spat for the ages.
7. 'The Millionaire Madam.' Upper East Side madam Anna Gristina went to jail and has not released her little black book of Wall Street clients -- did she cut a deal?
6. 'The London Whale.' JP Morgan's $6.2 billion trading loss was an embarrassment to the firm last year and heads rolled.
5. 'The Falcones: The Phil and Lisa Story.' Lisa once told Vanity Fair that her husband was 'the American Dream.' Both came from nothing, and could lose a lot as Phil fights with the SEC.
4. 'The Natural: The Tale of Lenny Dykstra.' He went from professional baseball star to celebrity investor to jailbird.
2. 'Gould Rush.' Robber baron Jay Gould tried to corner the gold market, causing the 'Black Friday' of 1869. The scandal rocked the Ulysses S. Grant administration.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.