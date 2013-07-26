10 Real Wall Street Stories That Should Be Movies

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” will hit theatres this fall, giving moviegoers a stylised glimpse into the corruption and opulence that can plague the finance world.
The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, promises to be a classic.
It wouldn’t be the first great Wall Street movie. From Trading Places to American Psycho, we can’t get enough of Wall Street culture on the silver screen.
But there are some “based on a true story” tales that have yet to become blockbusters.
So here are the 10 true Wall Street sagas — and the corresponding must-cast actors — that should be movies.
10. 'The Rise and Fall of Jon Corzine.' Corzine went from top dog at Goldman Sachs to a senator and governor to seeing his firm MF Global collapse in spectacular fashion.
9. 'The Collapse of Bear Sterns.' The top brass at Bear were known for their wild boys club, but it all came crashing down when JP Morgan almost bought the bank for $2 a share as the market crashed.
8. 'Icahn v. Ackman.' Undoubtedly the greatest CNBC segment of all time, what began as a fight over Herbalife stock quickly devolved into an ad homonym spat for the ages
7. 'The Millionaire Madam.' Upper East Side madam Anna Gristina went to jail and has not released her little black book of Wall Street clients — did she cut a deal?
6. 'The London Whale.' JPMorgan's $6.2 billion trading loss was an embarrassment to the firm last year and heads rolled.
5. 'The Falcones: The Phil and Lisa Story.' Lisa once told Vanity Fair that her husband was 'the American Dream.' Both came from nothing, and could lose a lot as Phil fights with the SEC.
4. 'The Natural: The Tale of Lenny Dykstra.' He went from professional baseball star to celebrity investor to jailbird.
2. 'Gould Rush.' Robber baron Jay Gould tried to corner the gold market, but ended up helping to spark the 1929 stock market crash and the ensuing Great Depression.
1. 'Safra.' Billionaire Edmond Safra died in a fire in 1999, and his male nurse was charged with arson. The prosecution argued he started the fire in order to stage a rescue before losing control of the blaze
