10 Real Wall Street Stories That Should Be Movies

REUTERS Hedge fund bigwig Carl Icahn (left) and comedy legend Mel Brooks, who would surely play Icahn in the film

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” is giving moviegoers around the world a stylised glimpse into the corruption and opulence that can plague the finance world.

Its loads of sex, drugs, and money have critics wondering if Wolf’s attempt at a morality tale is just one loud cheer for gonzo greed.

It isn’t the first time audiences have had this debate either. From “Trading Places” to “American Psycho,” Hollywood loves examining what goes on behind the scenes on Wall Street.

But there are some “based-on-a-true-story” tales that have yet to become blockbusters.

So here are the 10 true Wall Street sagas — and the corresponding must-cast actors — that should be movies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.