10 Real Wall Street Stories That Should Be Movies

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” is giving moviegoers around the world a stylised glimpse into the corruption and opulence that can plague the finance world.
Its loads of sex, drugs, and money have critics wondering if Wolf’s attempt at a morality tale is just one loud cheer for gonzo greed.
It isn’t the first time audiences have had this debate either. From “Trading Places” to “American Psycho,” Hollywood loves examining what goes on behind the scenes on Wall Street.
But there are some “based-on-a-true-story” tales that have yet to become blockbusters.
So here are the 10 true Wall Street sagas — and the corresponding must-cast actors — that should be movies.
10. 'The Rise and Fall of Jon Corzine.' Corzine went from top dog at Goldman Sachs to a senator and governor to seeing his firm MF Global collapse in spectacular fashion.
9. 'The Collapse of Bear Stearns.' The top brass at Bear were known for their wild boys club, but it all came crashing down when JP Morgan almost bought the bank for $US2 a share as the market crashed.
8. 'Icahn v. Ackman.' Undoubtedly the greatest CNBC segment of all time, what began as a fight over Herbalife stock quickly devolved into an ad hominem spat for the ages.
7. 'The Millionaire Madam.' Upper East Side madam Anna Gristina went to jail and has not released her little black book of Wall Street clients -- did she cut a deal?
6. 'The London Whale.' JP Morgan's $US6.2 billion trading loss was an embarrassment to the firm last year and heads rolled.
5. 'The Falcones: The Phil and Lisa Story.' Lisa once told Vanity Fair that her husband was 'the American Dream.' Both came from nothing, and could lose a lot as Phil fights with the SEC.
4. 'The Natural: The Tale of Lenny Dykstra.' He went from professional baseball star to celebrity investor to jailbird.
2. 'Gould Rush.' Robber baron Jay Gould tried to corner the gold market, causing the 'Black Friday' of 1869. The scandal rocked the Ulysses S. Grant administration.
