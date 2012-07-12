10 Villains You'll Never See In a 'Batman' Reboot

The Joker, inarguably Batman’s main rival, would not be part of Arkham Asylum’s laughing stock.

Photo: The Joker

Despite Christopher Nolan‘s Scarecrow, Joker, Two-Face and now Bane, the Dark Knight has faced some pretty useless villains over the years (The Sewer King). With impending summer blockbuster “The Dark Knight Rises” in theatres next week, we’ve been re-reading over the “Knightfall” comic series, from which the third and final Nolan film appears to draw some inspiration.



While reading, we came across Film Freak (aka Burt Weston*), a fairly harmless villain with no real abilities at all. Rather, Weston,* an aspiring actor, commits textbook crimes according to movie plots.

This had us thinking, when Nolan’s trilogy comes to an end this summer, not only will we need a new Bruce Wayne to take over the Bat’s mantle; however, we’ll also need a few new villains.

Outside Bane, the Joker, Riddler, Penguin, and Ra’s Al Ghul are among the go-to bad guys used to incite fear into the Gotham streets.

What members of the Caped Crusader’s Rogue’s gallery could we see in a Batman remake? Before we begin speculating about that, we’ve taken a look at 10 more lesser known bad guys, who, we’re pretty sure its safe to say, won’t make the final cut of any future flick.

*Weston’s name is a nod to actors Adam West and Burt Ward who respectively played Batman and Robin in the ’60s series, “Batman.”

