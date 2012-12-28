The 10 Best Vacation Spots For Celebrity Run-Ins

You gobble up celebrity blogs and magazines. You can recite all the names and ages of Angelina and Brad’s kids. You knew right away which ex Taylor Swift is so subtlety referencing in her latest revenge anthem.
See the best places for celeb spottings >
You’re a pop culture connoisseur.
A vacation is the perfect opportunity to catch a glimpse of your favourite stars in the flesh. While trekking to LA or New York City and setting up camp outside of Chateau Marmont or the Bowery Hotel is always one (very sketchy) option, here a 10 amazing vacation spots that will maximise your fun and offer a greater chance of running into an A-lister.
Hawaii is a top celebrity vacation destination (and the home state of President Obama).
In 2012, the island teemed with stars. Katy Perry relaxed in Kauai, while Kanye West and Kim Kardashian showed off their love in Honolulu. Britney Spears, Charlize Theron, Will Smith and Cameron Diaz have all paid visits to the Aloha state recently.
But with 8 different islands spread out over 6,423 square miles, it's not easy to guarantee that you'll be sharing a beach with Beyonce.
We suggest aiming your stays at Kauai. At 533 square miles, Kauai is 33 miles long and 25 miles across at its widest point. Kauai is Hawaii's 4th largest island and known for heavy celebrity foot traffic. You can maximise your celebrity spotting potential by booking a room (like Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Alicia Keys did) at an impeccable 5 star resort like the St. Regis Princeville overlooking Hanalei Bay (rooms start at $360 a night).
Nestled among verdant sea cliffs, the resort caters to the restful and the restless: boasting everything from an 11,000 square foot spa to a working cattle ranch where you can horseback ride, zip line through the trees, or hike to an 80 foot waterfall. With 19 dining options, there's little reason to step foot outside of the resort's grounds--making it the perfect protected celebrity hideaway.
If you must pay a visit to NYC to indulge your celebrity sighting needs, consider a side trip on the Metro-North to Westchester, specifically Bedford.
Just 48 minutes from NYC, this tony (and tiny) town, is home to many an A list celeb. Most recently, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bought a home here and have been seen visiting their local gym. Glenn Close, Martha Stewart, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones have homes in town. At 39.3 square miles, Bedford is 1/10th the size of New York (468.5 square miles) with only 17,335 people.
centre your visit around the picturesque town green in the heart of the historic district (listed in the National Register of Historic Places). Soak in the colonial glory of the clapboard homes, 17th century cemetery, and old one room schoolhouse. Richard Gere owns the quaint Bedford Post Inn, making it the ideal launching point for a Fall weekend of celeb spotting, leaf peeping, and apple picking in New York State.
2,497.9 miles away from the palm trees of Los Angeles, the palmettos of Charleston, South Carolina have offered shade to some of Hollywood's hottest celebrities.
In the wake of their super secret wedding, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds strolled Charleston's King Street and popped into a Louis Vuitton boutique. This 16 block thoroughfare runs the through the heart of historic Charleston and contains high end designer shops and tremendous dining options (try the inventive and locally grown fare at McGrady's or the insane oysters at Amen Street Raw & Fish Bar).
In 2011 Taylor Swift visited the city with friends, and spent time on the beaches in Mt. Pleasant. According the Charleston's Post and Courier she shopped at the Copper Penny on King Street and noshed at the Water's Edge in Mt. Pleasant.
Several stars can call New Orleans home (or at least one of them). Ellen Degeneres was born in the bayou, while the Jolie-Pitt clan and Sandra Bullock have second homes in the Big Easy.
Not only do A-listers call the city home, but it's become a hotspot for film production. 47 movies shot in NOLA in 2011, thanks in part to favourable tax incentives the state has put in place to lure filmmakers down south. Anyone who's anyone has stayed at the Windsor Court Hotel, a French Quarter landmark that caters to VIP tastes with 80% of the rooms blocked into suites.
If you don't travel with an entourage, consider the the quieter ambience of the Maison Perrier bed and breakfast in the Garden District. This 19th century Victorian mansion may lack mega suites, but with a breakfast menu including praline French toast and Creole shrimp and grits we think you'll be ok with a smaller bedroom.
Plus, Sandra Bullock (with little Louie), Drew Brees and John Goodman call the Garden District home, which means you'll be staying in the heart of their 21 square mile neighbourhood. We like those odds.
Lady Gaga put Punta de Mita, Mexico on the celebrity friendly travel map in 2011. Since then, visitors have included Charlie Sheen, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Hilary Duff, Kirsten Dunst, and Mario Lopez.
Of course, the frequent top hotels including the St. Regis Punta Mita and the Four Seasons. Still, the size of Punta Mita makes it ideal for celeb spotting. Punta Mita is a is a 1,500-acre beachfront village located about 10 miles north of Puerto Vallarta.
At a little more than 2 square miles, Punta Mita is 1/234th the size of Los Angeles. A surf hot spot, you might just be able to catch sight of your favourite A lister catching a few waves. If the resort lifestyle is outside your budget, El Anclote beach remains open to celebrities and lay people alike. With mild surf and warm waters, it's an ideal spot for snorkelling or renting a boat for scuba and fishing.
Just across the US border, Toronto is a surprisingly celebrity friendly city. With 33 films and TV shows currently filming in town, it's not unreasonable to see Rachel McAdams strolling down Bloor Street.
The Windsor Arms is the site of InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Toronto International Film Festival bash, which attracts the cream of Hollywood's celebrity crop. If a room at the tudor style Windsor Arms is out of the budget (rooms start at $402 USD), consider splurging on a fancy brunch at the hotel's Courtyard Cafe for ($51 USD).
This year over 100 celebrities flocked to the Toronto Film Festival in September, which continues to grow in influence and importance on the path to the Academy Awards.
Leave it to celebrities to uncover the best hidden travel gems.
Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta Jones, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery,John Malkovich, Tom Cruise, Oprah, Jay Z and Beyonce, Bon Jovi and Mickey Rourke have all spent time in this jewel of the Adriatic Sea. Dubrovnik, a city at the southern tip of the nation, is a bastion of medieval architecture and sweeping ocean views.
Old Town, the historic walled medieval city, is a UNESCO World Heritage sight. With 42,000 people in 8 square miles, it's a tight squeeze for celebrities and plebeians alike! Beyonce and Blue Ivy were named honorary citizens of the tiny island of Hvar, Croatia after Beyonce revealed the inspiration for her child's name came from a blue tree she spotted while on vacation there.
Tom Cruise, too, spent some time on the island after his breakup with Katie Holmes. At 114 square miles and with a population of 11,000, the island is centered in the middle of Adriatic shipping routes. Which means it's the perfect place to park your yacht.
