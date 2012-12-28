The 10 Best Vacation Spots For Celebrity Run-Ins

You gobble up celebrity blogs and magazines. You can recite all the names and ages of Angelina and Brad’s kids. You knew right away which ex Taylor Swift is so subtlety referencing in her latest revenge anthem.



See the best places for celeb spottings >

You’re a pop culture connoisseur.

A vacation is the perfect opportunity to catch a glimpse of your favourite stars in the flesh. While trekking to LA or New York City and setting up camp outside of Chateau Marmont or the Bowery Hotel is always one (very sketchy) option, here a 10 amazing vacation spots that will maximise your fun and offer a greater chance of running into an A-lister.

See the best places for celeb spottings >

More from Hopper Travel:

2013 Golden Globes: Awards Season Travel Tips

Kardashian ‘Vakation’ Hot Spots

Celebrities Who Spend Less Than You’d Expect On Vacation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.