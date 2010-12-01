10 Utterly Ridiculous Recent Inventions

Yesterday, we published our 15 favourite fall inventions. Of course, there are always more bad business ideas than good; startups fail about 70% of the time.
While scouring the web for daily million dollar ideas, we’ve stumbled across some questionable concepts that will almost certainly go bust.
Still, maybe there is hope for these 10 terrible ideas — one of them could become the next Snuggie.
Thanks to Alyson Krueger and Eunju Lie for help compiling the list.
Reader Poll: 46.7% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: The Custom Puppy is a clone of your dog. Scientist Lou Hawthorne began Custom Puppy when he created a genetic replica of his mother's dog in 2007, followed by three 'sisters.'
From 2008-2009, Hawthorne delivered puppies to five customers for an astronomical average price of $144,000 each.
Whose idea: Lou Hawthorne and his company, BioArts
Why we don't like it: Dog cloning may be used for good causes (BioArts has already created five clones of a search-and-rescue dog that worked at the World Trade centre after 9/11). However, cloning any living animal is opening Pandora's box (remember Dolly, the sheep?). The controversies that dog cloning can ignite - in bioethics, the black market, and intellectual property - are too difficult to control. And controversies aside, the dog cloning market is too small to ever be commercially viable. Not to mention it'd be kind of eerie to have the deceased running around your back yard.
Hawthorne and BioArts seem to have recognised some of these problems; they announced the suspension of dog cloning on September 10th, 2009.
Reader Poll: 44.3% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: Orabrush is like a toothbrush, but it is made to clean your tongue. It has individual, pointed, soft bristles that reach down into the indentations of the tongue and loosen and remove the bacteria growing there. It also claims to eliminate bad breath for up to 12 hours. Orabrush even has a version for pets.
Whose Idea: Dr. Bob Wagstaff, the 75 year old inventor of Orabrush
Why we don't like it: It's not that we don't support brushing your tongue. We just don't understand why you need an entirely different brush to do it. It's a waste of time and energy.
One commenter, Dr Tooth, shares our sentiment and mocks the invention: 'I hope they can now invent something round and rubber that can make my car roll better then stone blocks i am using now...'
Reader Poll: 50.8% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: ZIP bed zips up completely to look like one giant pod. Pillows, sheets, and blankets all disappear when they are completely zipped in, taking away the need to make your bed. There are three exterior and three interior colours to choose from.
Whose idea: Florida Smart Italian Design
Why we don't like it: This weird design makes us a little claustrophobic. When you're zipped in, you can't really kick your feet around, and you're stuck in your flattened form like a moth in a cocoon, sweat and all.
If you walked into a room and saw this bed, it wouldn't be attractive, zipped or not. This doesn't seem like a good replacement for sheets and down comforters.
Reader Poll: 53% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: Adult Chocolate Milk is just like your average kid's drink, down to the innocent-looking bottling and packaging...except for the fact that it's spiked with alcohol.
Made with real cream and featuring a rich chocolaty flavour, the drink is intended to remind you of more care-free days, with an adult buzz as an added update.
Chocolate milk doesn't do it for you? Maybe the coming-soon spiked Limeade, Orange Soda or Fruit Punch drinks will bring back fonder memories.
Whose idea: Adult Beverage Co.
Why we don't like it: First off, Bailey's already exists. Also, each flavour sounds like a stomachache in a bottle. Says one reader, Brett, 'Complete bomb, unless you're under 21.'
Reader Poll: 65.8% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: The Floating Studio Flat is a one-bedroom apartment intended to be set afloat on inland waterways. Though still in the design stage, the Floating Studio Flat will include a bedroom, kitchen, wet room, and even an upper sun/drinks deck. It's like a houseboat with the floor plan of a real home, as well as all the amenities of a real home.
The Floating Studio Flat will have options such as a wind turbine and integrated solar panels. You, the flat owner, can complete the design process yourself by selecting the options, as well as the floorplan.
And how much will it cost you? The Flat starts at GBP 79,950.
Whose idea: UK-based WaterSpace
Why we don't like it: We have a few problems will these, summed up well by one reader, Jordan: 'Assuming they have a bathroom, where is the sewage going to go? Are you going to have a trash boat come around too and pick up all the garbage? What a mess.'
Not to mention this is a pretty unglamorous way to live. If you have to sacrifice a real apartment for a floating home, you might try settling down in a cheaper city.
Reader Poll: 69.6% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: Waterpebble is a small disk that is placed near the water shower drain. It measures how much water you have used and signals, via flashing red light, when to stop showering.
With each shower, Waterpebble reduces the amount of time before the flashing begins. Its purpose is to help people save water without having to think about it.
Whose idea: UK design firm Priestmangoode
Why we don't like it: At the end of the day, this is just an annoying, waterproof timer. Yes, it is good for the environment, but who wants a device that nags you while you are getting clean? What happens if you are washing shampoo out of your hair when the timer goes off? Then you just feel guilty. Nagging roommates, wives and husbands can suffice in place of this pebble.
Reader Poll: 75% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: Wanderest is a portable seat that is designed to be strapped to public objects like lamp posts or poles. The Wanderest is ergonomically designed and engineered, consisting of three identical panels (extra panels are available, if necessary) that are combined by a stainless steel strap, which is then either bolted or clamped to the pole.
The slight downward slope of the sitting part enables users, particularly the elderly, to easily slide on and off. Another key point of the design is the way it ensures that the majority of the user's weight is distributed to the pole.
The Wanderest is also adaptable: it can be attached to a variety of different shapes and diameters. And the seat's wood plastic composite material ensures that it is rot-resistant and water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor use.
Whose idea: James Dyson Award winner Nichola Trudgen
Why we don't like it: This seat can't be very sturdy or comfortable. Not to mention most of America probably can't fit on just three panels.
If you are that desperate for a seat, the ground seems like a better option. One reader, Brian C, agrees: 'As much as I like sitting down vs. standing, carrying this around is a waste when I have a newspaper and the ground readily available.'
Reader Poll: 75% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: The Sodge refrigerator saves both energy and space by using plastic doors, which partly detach, rather than your standard hinged doors. The doors are transparent, allowing you to look at and choose the food before you even open the door.
The body of the refrigerator is made of Corian, as well as antibacterial and reusable material, while the doors are made of neoprene, an elastic, insulating, and recyclable material. The refrigerator body and door also come in different colours.
Whose idea: Sodge
Why we don't like it: We get that opening your fridge for minutes at a time while you pondering what to eat wastes energy. But being able to see your food isn't very appetizing, and most fridges are embarrassingly dirty. Also, won't plastic doors make food go bad faster? The material can't possibly keep much cold air in. Surely there's a better energy and space-efficient way to do this.
Reader Poll: 84.8% think this is a bomb.
The Idea: Pepper Mouth is a device that plugs into a USB port and literally emits foul smells whenever a swear word is used on the computer. It's shaped like a bomb canister and theoretically teaches people how to curb their potty mouths.
The developers of the device claim that people don't take the risks of foul language on the Internet seriously enough. Maybe every bank should get this in place of monitoring employees.
Whose Idea: Developers at Ultra-Modern-Life Training lab
Why it's a bomb: This idea is a major bomb -- pun intended. Although there have been a lot of situations where inappropriate language on the computer has come back to bite people, particularly at work, this stink solution is not likely to fix the problem. In fact, it's likely to cause more problems once co-workers get a whiff of what's going on. Literally.
