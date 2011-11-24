10 Startups That Actually Make Life Better

What it is: A dumbed down, lawyer-free way to file government paperwork online. It covers everything from from trademark filings to divorces.

Why we love it: I used LegalZoom to file my third trademark (I currently own Syracutie, I'm in the process of getting Americutie, and I want to get Connecticutie). I filed the first two on the USPTO site; it was a nightmare. It took forever to get through the legal jargon and I had a family lawyer watching over the process to make sure I didn't mess up.

For Connecticutie, I used LegalZoom. It took me all of five minutes to file the paperwork and there weren't any question that stumped me. Everything was written in plain English. The next day I received a call from a LegalZoom rep who confirmed the paperwork had been filed. The process was a breeze and it was actually delightful to use.