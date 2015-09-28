These 10 up-and-coming startups are on Goldman Sachs' radar

Getaround Getaround founders Elliot Kroo, Jessica Scorpio, and Sam Zaid

Which startups are on the radar of one of the biggest investment firms in the world?

You might be surprised.

In a research report this week, Goldman Sachs interviewed executives from ten startups from around the world that they’re interested in.

These startups aren’t billion-dollar companies — they’re early-stage and growth-stage companies that are tackling industries ripe for disruption, from the automobile industry to real estate and banking.

Interestingly, of Goldman’s list of up-and-coming startups they’re interested in, four are from New York City, two are from London, and only one is from San Francisco.

Appear Here lets you book a storefront like you'd book a hotel room. Screenshot/Appear Here What it is: Appear Here is a marketplace for business owners to find short-term retail locations. It's meant to help owners find locations for pop-up shops. According to TechCrunch, 10,000 brands use Appear Here to find pop-up shop locations to rent. When it was founded: 2013 Where it's based: London Funding: $US9.4 million from Balderton Capital, Forward Partners, Marc Hazan, Meyer Bergman, MMC Ventures, Playfair Capital and others. EquipmentShare wants to let construction workers rent equipment. Wikimedia Commons What it is: Missouri-based Y Combinator startup EquipmentShare gives contractors a place where they can rent and lend construction and excavation equipment. Need a lift or an excavator? There's probably someone in EquipmentShare who's looking to rent you one. EquipmentShare says it provides background checks, insurance validation, payment processing and a rating system for equipment and lenders. When it was founded: 2014 Where it's based: Columbia, Missouri Funding: $US2.2 million from FundersClub, Great Oaks Venture Capital, Paul Buchheit, Romulus Capital, Sound Ventures, Wefunder, Y Combinator Getaround lets people share their cars with strangers. Getaround What it is: Getaround is an app that lets you rent a car on demand. (You can reserve one ahead of time, too). To use it, you fire up the app, find a car near you, and rent it by the hour. When you're finished, you park the car on the street or a designated parking lot. When it was founded: 2009 Where it's based: San Francisco Funding: $US43 million from Cox Automotive, Menlo Ventures, SOSV, Triangle Peak Partners, A-Grade Investments, Marissa Mayer, and others. Nutmeg takes on traditional wealth managers by offering automates investment services. Nutmeg/Screenshot What it is: Online investing manager Nutmeg replaces traditional investment advisors -- people who tell you what to do with your money -- by creating customised financial portfolios. You tell Nutmeg how much money you have to invest, your investment goals, and how comfortable you are with risk taking, and the team comes up with a financial portfolio for you. When it was founded: 2010 Where it's based: London Funding: $US37.3 million from Pentech Ventures, Charles Dunstone, Daniel Aegerter, Draper Associates, Schroders, and Tim Draper. Plated brings ingredients to your home to help even bad cooks make dinner easily. Plated What it is: Plated is like a do-it-yourself food-delivery service, much like Blue Apron. You go to the website and enter your ZIP code. You can also let Plated know whether you have any dietary restrictions, or if you simply just don't like something. Which days your food gets delivered depends on where you live. You can order a la carte, or you can sign up for a weekly subscription. When it was founded: 2012 Where it's based: New York Funding: $US56.4 million from Formation 8, Greycroft Partners, ff Venture Capital, Great Oaks Venture Capital, Kevin Colleran, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Kite Ventures, O'Leary Ventures, Slow Ventures, Solon Mack Capital, Alain Bankier, Andrew McCollum, Founder Collective, Techstars, and others.

