10 Unusual Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Google

Hey, who are these guys? And what do they have to do with Google?

I made the worst decision in venture capital history in late 2000. I was a partner at a venture firm called 212 Ventures. What? You never heard of it? We had $100 million from Investcorp, $5 million from CS First Boston, $5 milion from First Union (which became Wachovia), and $5 million from UBS. I had a few partners but I won’t soil their names with this story. Because what follows was completely my fault.If you just want to see 10 unusual facts about Google click here →



It was either late 2000 or early 2001 when one of the associates (and my future business partner) Dan Kelly approached me with an opportunity. Dan and a guy named Jason Liebman had both been junior bankers at CS First Boston together and maybe shared a cubicle. Dan went off to work for a hotshot venture capital firm (my firm) and Jason went off to an obscure dot-com company in the middle of the Internet Bust. The company was called Oingo.

Dan came into my office where I was playing the classic 80s arcade game “Defender.” I spent a good 2-3 hours a day playing “Defender” and probably reached a high score of about 120,000. “A friend of mine is VP of Biz Dev is at this search engine company,” he said. “We can probably get 20% of the company for $1 million. He sounds desperate.”

“Wait? What?” I had a lot of mutants after me on Defender and it’s pretty hard to defend humanity, manage $115 million, and listen to a pitch about a company called Oingo at the same time.

“They make some kind of software for search engines. They help search engines find pages with synonyms on what you search, I think.”

I stopped playing. “Search engines? Aren’t they all dead? What’s the stock price on Excite these days? You know what it is? Zero!” Excite was in the process of going bankrupt. Lycos (see my story on my experience with Lycos) was quickly disappearing. Yahoo’s stock was in the gutter. And now this was a random search engine software company that was probably going to go bankrupt. “No thanks.” I was very quick with my decisions back then.

Dan went back and made something up. “The opportunity is too small for us,” he told Liebman.

That’s because we had a lot of money invested in huge opportunities like this one.

Well, Oingo somehow managed to raise some money and stay afloat. They changed their name in 2001 to Applied Semantics. In 2003, a little search engine company called Google bought them. Within Google they changed their name once again from Applied Semantics to AdSense. Google needed the Oingo software in order to generate 99% of its revenues at IPO time. Google paid 1% of the company in stock to acquire Applied Semantics, a stake that would now be worth $1.5bb. So our one million dollar investment could’ve been worth about $300 million, give or take.

Sometimes I’m not very bright.

Shortly after I made the decision not to invest in Oingo, Investcorp decided to absorb 212 ventures and buy out our contracts. They offered me a chance to stay there as an employee but, for better or worse, I’m not a very good employee and decided to strike out on my own. My adventures since are somewhat documented throughout this blog (although far from complete. More on those stories at a later date). Dan Kelly, fresh off his interactions with Oingo, jumped ship with me and we’ve worked together ever since. Jason Liebman, fresh off his Applied Semantics experience, ran Google Video for a while and helped with the decision to buy a tiny startup called Youtube. More recently, Liebman left Google and started Howcast.com.

As for the “Defender” game in my office, one of my partners at 212 Ventures had a bad game, smashed the screen with his fist in frustration, and walked out of the office saying to me, “Have a nice life.” I never spoke to him again. Which is a shame, because he was the best negotiator I ever knew.

I’ve made a lot worse decisions in life than not investing in Oingo. I’ve never shed a tear over Oingo. Within two years of the Oingo decision I was close to broke and had to sell my beautiful apartment. That was worse for me.

I’m sure what’s happened to me since then would’ve been a lot less interesting if I had invested in Oingo. I just took a walk by the river. The weather was truly warm for the first time in months. Who knows what would’ve been different? How my life would’ve changed. But maybe I’m just telling myself these things so I can feel good. I often do that.

That story was fun, but here are some other unusual things about Google that you probably didn’t know.

