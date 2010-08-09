10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today we have take-over activity, micro-cap stock earnings, offshore oil & gas, and more…

Dell (DELL) -- Has HP's CEO scandal improved interest in competitor Dell's shares?

Read about the HP scandal's effect on investors here.

HUGE interest in Superior Well Services (SWSI) after Nabors (NBR) reported to be buying the company out

Read about it here.

Solarfun (SOLF) -- Announces U.S. expansion

Read about it here.

Continued pre-market interest in Research In Motion (RIMM) -- In addition to its recent Torch product launch, the company is releasing a new 3G Curve

Read about it here.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) -- Interest spilling over from last week's drug news

Read about Arena's good news on the drug front here.

Substantial pre-market volume in Vodafone (VOD) -- Cause?

234,500 shares as of 8:23.

MICROCAP: On-Track Innovations (OTIV) running up after releasing earnings

See their earnings here.

MICROCAP: LJ International (JADE) running up after announcing earnings

See their earnings here.

Huge pre-market activity in semi-conductor company ASML (ASML)

Aga Medical (AGAM) getting hammered

Watch BP (BP) shares as the Macondo crisis appears to wane

Transocean also up in the pre-market

Action picking up late in the pre-market for China Agritech (CAGC)

22,758 shares as of 8:56.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.