10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today we have take-over activity, micro-cap stock earnings, offshore oil & gas, and more…
HUGE interest in Superior Well Services (SWSI) after Nabors (NBR) reported to be buying the company out
Continued pre-market interest in Research In Motion (RIMM) -- In addition to its recent Torch product launch, the company is releasing a new 3G Curve
