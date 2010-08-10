10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today we have some spectacular nose-dives, Intel, Vodafone, the China slow-down, and more…

Substantial volume in the Powershares Nasdaq ETF, even for Powershares

The ETF is falling ahead of the market open.

AGLY: Agfeed (FEED) reports earnings and plummets

THE CHINA SLOW-DOWN: BHP tanked in Australia after Chinese imports missed expectations, watch the ADR's weakness today

THE CHINA SLOW-DOWN: Rio Tinto tanked in Australia after Chinese imports missed expectations, watch the ADR's weakness today

Nuance Communications (NUAN) blatantly nose-diving after missing earnings expectations

EARNINGS BEAT: Fossil (FOSL) 2Q profit rises 230%

Huge activity in Intel (INTC) this morning

75,490 shares as of 8:12 AM ET.

WRONG GUIDANCE: Qiagen beats estimates but reaffirms 2010 guidance, markets may have wanted more

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Tanker company Capital Product Partners (CPLP) losing substantial ground on high pre-market volume after a nice run since May

EARNINGS TODAY: Lot's of action in JA Solar (JASO) ahead of earnings

M&A PLAY STILL RUNNING: Penwest Pharmaceutical (PPCO)

Huge action in Vodafone ADRs (VOD)

