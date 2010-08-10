10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today we have some spectacular nose-dives, Intel, Vodafone, the China slow-down, and more…
The ETF is falling ahead of the market open.
THE CHINA SLOW-DOWN: BHP tanked in Australia after Chinese imports missed expectations, watch the ADR's weakness today
THE CHINA SLOW-DOWN: Rio Tinto tanked in Australia after Chinese imports missed expectations, watch the ADR's weakness today
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Tanker company Capital Product Partners (CPLP) losing substantial ground on high pre-market volume after a nice run since May
The company is downsizing, plus has slashed some call rates. Shares are down in London. Read about it here.
